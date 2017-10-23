Mon October 23, 2017
Business

October 23, 2017

Oil tankers association announces countrywide strike from today

KARACHI: All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association has announced to observe strike across the country from today (Monday) to protest non-fulfillment of their various demands by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

According to details, the association is observing the strike for non-fulfillment of their various demands, due to which the supply of petroleum products across the country is likely to be affected, as the movement of nearly 23,000 oil tankers in the country would be halted.

The association has complained that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and National Highway Authority have not fulfilled their promises following a similar strike in July this year.

Ogra had hired the services of two separate third-party inspection companies to ascertain whether the oil market company (OMC) had complied with the 2009 Ogra technical standards for the transportation of petrol and to identify the reasons for the tragic accident in Ahmedpur.

 

