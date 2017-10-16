Mon October 16, 2017
October 17, 2017

Pak-US ties get further tense after drone strike

US drone strike kills 20 in Pakistan tribal area

PESHAWAR: At least 20 people were killed in latest US drone strike on a compound in in Kurram Agency of the Federally Administered Tribal Area (Fata) near the border with Afghanistan on Monday.

As per details, four missiles were fired on a compound during the strike in the Kurram tribal district close to the Afghan border, in which a suspected hardcore terrorist among 20 were killed. The target was aimed for a suspected commander of the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network, sources said.

It is the second such strike since US President Donald Trump announced new Afghan policy in August, accused Pakistan of offering "safe havens to agents of chaos". Last month, drone strike killed at least three people in an attack in the same region,  made Pakistan-US relations further tens.

The use of US drones has dwindled dramatically in recent years in Pakistan, where the strikes have proven extremely controversial with the public and rights groups.

