Mon October 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

NAB initiates inquiry against LG Minister Jam Khan Shoro

NAB initiates inquiry against LG Minister Jam Khan Shoro

KARACHI: The National Accountability Court (NAB) on Monday initiated a probe against Sindh Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro for allegedly occupying government land.

Earlier, former NAB chief Qamar Zaman Chaudhry had ordered the DG NAB, Sindh, to launch inquiry against the PPP leader.

According to Geo News, the provincial minister is facing a charge of setting up a petrol pump on a land of water hydrant in Hyderabad’s Qasimabad area.

The DG NAB, Sindh, has started an inquiry against the provincial minister. It has been decided to include officials of the land department in the investigation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Four-nation talks on Afghanistan to begin today in Oman

Four-nation talks on Afghanistan to begin today in Oman
PM pays tribute to Liaquat Ali Khan on his death anniversary

PM pays tribute to Liaquat Ali Khan on his death anniversary
Millions of Rubies, the buried treasures of Azad Kashmir

Millions of Rubies, the buried treasures of Azad Kashmir
Karachi named second-most dangerous megacity for women: poll

Karachi named second-most dangerous megacity for women: poll
Load More load more