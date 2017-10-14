Motion picture Academy kicks out disgraced Harvey Weinstein

LOS ANGELES: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled Harvey Weinstein on Saturday, vowing that the era of "shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior" in the movie industry was over.

An emergency meeting of its 54-member board of governors, which includes stars such as Tom Hanks, Whoopi Goldberg and Laura Dern, voted "well in excess of the required two-thirds majority," it said in a statement.

"We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over," the statement read.

An avalanche of sexual harassment, assault and rape accusations against Weinstein have surfaced since the publication last week of an explosive New York Times report alleging a history of abusive behavior by the Hollywood mogul dating back decades.

On Thursday, American actress Rose McGowan became the fourth woman to accuse the 65-year-old of raping her.

"What´s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society," said the Academy, which organizes the Oscars.

"The board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify."

Since the outbreak of the scandal, more than two dozen actresses including Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Lea Seydoux have come forward saying they were sexually harassed by the producer.

The latest allegations involved the former Bond Girl Eva Green, whose mother told French radio Weinstein had harassed her daughter for months, and British actress Alice Evans, who penned an essay for The Telegraph claiming she had rejected his advances, and believes it may have harmed her career.

Weinstein has not been seen in public since paparazzi descended upon him as he left his daughter´s home in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"Guys, I´m not doing OK but I´m trying," he said in a video obtained by ABC. "I got to get help. You know what, we all make mistakes."

Celebrity gossip portal TMZ reported that Weinstein later flew to rehab in Arizona, possibly at The Meadows, a facility near Phoenix where golfer Tiger Woods and supermodel Kate Moss have been treated.

Weinstein appears to have garnered little sympathy from the public, either, according to a survey conducted by celebrity branding expert and bestselling author Jeetendr Sehdev.

Some 82 percent of 2,000 people questioned as part of an ongoing study into American attitudes to celebrity and entertainment said he should be kicked out of the Academy.