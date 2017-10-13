Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki calls on army chief

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki Friday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to army's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ Friday, where matters of mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security, defense and training cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army, General Nicholas Patrick arrived on two days official visit to Pakistan. He also called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.