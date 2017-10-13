Fri October 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki calls on army chief

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki calls on army chief

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki Friday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to army's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki  called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ Friday, where matters of mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security, defense and training cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army, General Nicholas Patrick arrived on two days official visit to Pakistan. He also called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pak delegation attends annual meetings at World Bank/IMF

Pak delegation attends annual meetings at World Bank/IMF
Imran terms Ahsan’s statement ridiculous

Imran terms Ahsan’s statement ridiculous
Pak military leading strategic shift to Russia, says RUSI report

Pak military leading strategic shift to Russia, says RUSI report
Pakistan Navy conducts Exercise BURQ VII at Creeks

Pakistan Navy conducts Exercise BURQ VII at Creeks
Load More load more