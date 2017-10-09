Mon October 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 9, 2017

Share

Malala wins place at Oxford University

Malala wins place at Oxford University
Read More

Malala gets admission in Oxford University

LONDON: Malala Yousafzai, the young Pakistani girl who received the Nobel Peace Prize will be...

Read More
Advertisement

Malala Yousafzai attends first lecture at Oxford

Malala Yousafzai attends first lecture at Oxford

LONDON: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai attended her first lecture as a student at the Oxford University on Monday.

The youngest Nobel Prize winner and education activist, in a twitter post Monday said, five years ago she was shot in an attempt to stop her from speaking out for girls' education, but now today, she attended her first lectures at Oxford.

Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Taliban for advocating education for girls in Pakistan, announced in August she has won a place to study at the Oxford University.

“So excited to go to Oxford!” the 20-year-old had posted on Twitter, along with a picture of the message she received confirming her acceptance on the philosophy, politics and economics (PPE) course.

She was just 15-year-old when she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in October 2012 as she travelled by bus home from an exam to her village in the Swat valley. 

She was flown to the central English city of Birmingham for treatment, and has lived there with her family ever since.

She was granted the Nobel Peace prize aged 17 in 2014 along with India’s Kailash Satyarthi for their championing of children’s rights.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

KP teachers protest outside Imran’s residence in Bani Gala

KP teachers protest outside Imran’s residence in Bani Gala
COAS visits family of martyred Naib Subedar Nadeem

COAS visits family of martyred Naib Subedar Nadeem
Army Chief says int’l community failed to recognize Pak sacrifices, efforts in war on terror

Army Chief says int’l community failed to recognize Pak sacrifices, efforts in war on terror
Abbasi says days of depending on US are over

Abbasi says days of depending on US are over
Load More load more