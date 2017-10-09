Malala Yousafzai attends first lecture at Oxford

LONDON: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai attended her first lecture as a student at the Oxford University on Monday.

The youngest Nobel Prize winner and education activist, in a twitter post Monday said, five years ago she was shot in an attempt to stop her from speaking out for girls' education, but now today, she attended her first lectures at Oxford.

5 years ago, I was shot in an attempt to stop me from speaking out for girls' education. Today, I attend my first lectures at Oxford. pic.twitter.com/sXGnpU1KWQ — Malala (@Malala) October 9, 2017

Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Taliban for advocating education for girls in Pakistan, announced in August she has won a place to study at the Oxford University.

“So excited to go to Oxford!” the 20-year-old had posted on Twitter, along with a picture of the message she received confirming her acceptance on the philosophy, politics and economics (PPE) course.

She was just 15-year-old when she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in October 2012 as she travelled by bus home from an exam to her village in the Swat valley.

She was flown to the central English city of Birmingham for treatment, and has lived there with her family ever since.

She was granted the Nobel Peace prize aged 17 in 2014 along with India’s Kailash Satyarthi for their championing of children’s rights.