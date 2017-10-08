Sun October 08, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 8, 2017

Share

Pakistan marks 12th anniversary of deadly earthquake

MIRPUR (AJK): The 12th anniversary of the country’s worst earthquake of October 8 is being observed today.

To mark the day, special prayer ceremonies are being held for the victims of the deadliest quake at mosques, schools and government offices in Muzaffarabad. Besides, one-minute silence was observed and sirens were blown at 08:52 am in the memory of those fell victims to the natural disaster.

Acting AJK Prime Minister Raja Nisar laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-i-Shuhada.

A walk was also organised at the Quaid-e-Azam Chowk in Mirpur.

Twelve years ago on this day, a massive earthquake rocked northern Pakistan at 8:52 am and caused more than 80,000 deaths in upper Hazara, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of country including Islamabad.

The quake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale left tens of thousands injured and homeless. Balakot and Garhi Habibullah towns and surrounding villages in Mansehra district were razed to the ground.

