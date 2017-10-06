German man arrested for trying to launch explosives on airplane

LONDON: A young man around 20 years of age was arrested for allegedly attempting to launch explosives on an airplane in Western Sweden, according to police, world news agencies reported.

The detainee was trying to board a plane to another European country when a regular check at the airport revealed explosives in his possession. He was immediately taken into custody at the Landvetter Airport in Goteborg on Thursday morning, police spokesman Peter Andlersson said.

The detainee is reported to have German origins and that luggage had acetone peroxide, an explosive substance. The purpose for carrying such explosives is yet to be discovered by law-enforcing agencies.

The acetone peroxide was used in the killing of 22 people in the English city of Manchester in May.