Thu October 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

LUMS graduate appointed as faculty member of Stanford University

LUMS graduate appointed as faculty member of Stanford University

Saad Gulzar, 2008 graduate of BSc Economics from LUMS, has been appointed as Assistant Professor of Political Science at Stanford University.

He earned his PHD from New York University in 2017 and has previously studied at Columbia University and the National University of Singapore. His research interests lie in the political economy of development and comparative politics, with a regional focus on South Asia. He uses field experiments and data from government programmers to study the determinants of politician and bureaucratic effort toward citizen welfare.

Dr.Gulzar’s work has been published in the American Political Science Review and has been supported by grants from the International Growth Center, the Jameel Abdul Latif Poverty Action Lab's Governance Initiative, the World Bank, and the American Institute of Pakistan Studies.

He is also a junior fellow at the Association for Analytical Learning about Islam and Muslim Societies, a research fellow in political economy at the Center for Economic Research in Pakistan, and an affiliate of the Consortium for Development Policy Research.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

No terrorist safe heavens in Pakistan: DG ISPR

No terrorist safe heavens in Pakistan: DG ISPR
Bill passed to restore Khatm-e-Nabuwat laws

Bill passed to restore Khatm-e-Nabuwat laws
UK’s Red Arrows put up amazing show of aerobatics in Karachi

UK’s Red Arrows put up amazing show of aerobatics in Karachi
Pakistani activist Gulalai Ismail wins Anna Plitkovskaya Award

Pakistani activist Gulalai Ismail wins Anna Plitkovskaya Award
Load More load more