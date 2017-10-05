Thu October 05, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 5, 2017

Annual Drum Carnival in Chile

Annual Drum Carnival was held in Valparaiso, Chile.

The Carnival is known to be extremely thrilling for fun lovers.

Hundreds of people attended the carnival in their unique and vibrant dresses and reached recommended spots of the festival.

Also known as the Carnival of Thousand Drums, a spectacular parade became a significant part of it.

A large number of tourists came from different parts of the country to relish from the activities at carnival.

