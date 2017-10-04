Wed October 04, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 4, 2017

Rangers control of court premises: Govt to approach army chief, seek explanation from DG Rangers

Inquiry into deployment of Rangers completed: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that administrative inquiry in deployment of...

Rangers withdraw security of Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: Rangers have withdrawn its personnel deployed on the security of the Parliament House two days after Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal raised objections on the deployment of the paramilitary force in the premises of Accountability Court without the permission of civilian administration.

The Rangers in its stance has stated that security would be provided only after Islamabad administration files requisition for it.

Senior administrative officials have confirmed withdrawal of Rangers from the Parliament.

On the eve of hearing of Nawaz Sharif in the Accountability Court on 2nd October Rangers barred Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal from entering the court premises on which he became frustrated and expressed hostility and anger towards the Rangers.

Now the police and Elite Force are deployed to replace Rangers outside the parliament house.

Security officials of the parliament have informed Speaker and Deputy Speaker office about the matter.

