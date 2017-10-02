Yoga classes inside Dubai shopping mall’s aquarium

DUBAI: Yoga is the best exercise to keep you fit and to get mental comfort, but if the same is done in a beautiful and comfortable environment, you will enjoy doing so.

In Dubai, similar thing was experienced as the Yoga-loving people decided to have a Yoga classes at the unique aquarium at city’s shopping mall, the biggest shopping centre in the Middle East.

Where more than 35 Yoga enthusiasts performed exercise in the aquarium’s glass tunnel like professionals while the visitors were delighted by just witnessing the wonderful demonstration of exercise.

Amateur yogis surrounded by water and sea creatures practiced vinyasa, a type of yoga that focuses on movement and breathing.