Mon October 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Videos

Web Desk
October 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Yoga classes inside Dubai shopping mall’s aquarium

DUBAI: Yoga is the best exercise to keep you fit and to get mental comfort, but if the same is done in a beautiful and comfortable environment, you will enjoy doing so.

In Dubai, similar thing was experienced as the Yoga-loving people decided to have a Yoga classes at the unique aquarium at city’s shopping mall, the biggest shopping centre in the Middle East.

People enjoyed yoga in a beautiful and delightful atmosphere.

Yoga classes were organized in the beautiful aquarium of Middle East's largest shopping mall.

Where more than 35 Yoga enthusiasts performed exercise in the aquarium’s glass tunnel like professionals while the visitors were delighted by just witnessing the wonderful demonstration of exercise.

Amateur yogis surrounded by water and sea creatures practiced vinyasa, a type of yoga that focuses on movement and breathing.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    Dubai
    Dubai Mall
    Yoga
Advertisement

More From Videos

Volunteers in action to rescue animals from volcano threats in Indonesia

Volunteers in action to rescue animals from volcano threats in Indonesia
Annual Halloween Parade held in Germany

Annual Halloween Parade held in Germany
British man sets World record of fastest packing chips

British man sets World record of fastest packing chips
26-storey building razed in China

26-storey building razed in China
Load More load more