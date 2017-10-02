Annual Halloween Parade held in Germany

The annual Halloween Parade attracted thousands of brave people at the Europa Park, Germany's biggest theme park.

Large number of teens costumed in various scary creatures participated with their unique models.

Thousands of visitors thronged to witness the parade, which will continue till November 08.

The parade was held in accordance with the Halloween festival.

Dressed up in scary creatures like ghosts and supernatural creatures, young boys and girls carried their avatars with hundreds of models of pumpkins, dinosaurs, spiders and pianos.

A huge number of participants could be seen in the parade dolled up as famous characters including Batman.