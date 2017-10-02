Mon October 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Videos

Web Desk
October 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Annual Halloween Parade held in Germany

The annual Halloween Parade attracted thousands of brave people at the Europa Park, Germany's biggest theme park.

Large number of teens costumed in various scary creatures participated with their unique models.

Thousands of visitors thronged to witness the parade, which will continue till November 08.

The parade was held in accordance with the Halloween festival.

Dressed up in scary creatures like ghosts and supernatural creatures, young boys and girls carried their avatars with hundreds of models of pumpkins, dinosaurs, spiders and pianos.

A huge number of participants could be seen in the parade dolled up as famous characters including Batman.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Videos

British man sets World record of fastest packing chips

British man sets World record of fastest packing chips
26-storey building razed in China

26-storey building razed in China
PAF releases new national song on 70th Independence Day

PAF releases new national song on 70th Independence Day
All Pakistan Music Conference

All Pakistan Music Conference
Load More load more