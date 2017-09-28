Google Map: Alternate traffic plan during Muharram processions in Karachi

The Karachi police have issued its annual traffic diversion plan for the 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram.

08th Muharram:

A Muharram related procession will commence at 1:30pm on 8th Muharram (Friday) from Nishtar Park and will reach the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah via the following routes:

Nishtar Park, Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, back to MA Jinnah Road, Baba-e-Urdu Road, crossing of Chand Bibi Road, Nishtar Road, Bara Imam, Altaf Hussain Road, Old Napier Road, MA Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Nawab Mahabat Khanjee Road and Hussanian Iranian Imambargah.

9th of Muharram (Saturday):

The city’s main procession will commence at 9 am from Markazi Imambargah, Liaquatabad. This procession will first go to the Martin Road’s Imambargah Shah-e-Najaf and, thereafter, head towards Nishtar Park for a majlis.

At around 12 noon, the procession will depart from Nishtar Park for Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar, via the following route:

Nishtar Park, Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, back to MA Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawab Mahabat Khanjee Road and Hussanian Iranian Imambargah.

10th of Muharram (Sunday):

A majlis will be convened at Nishtar Park from 7am to 9am, after which a procession will start proceeding via the same route towards the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

Alternate traffic plan

As soon as the procession will start from Nishtar Park, all vehicular traffic coming from the city side will be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar Road from the junction of MA Jinnah Road and Dr Daudpota Road.

All traffic coming from Nazimabad would be diverted towards Nishtar Road and the Zoological Gardens.

Similarly, traffic coming from the Liaquatabad side will be diverted onto Martin Road, towards the Central Jail vicinity. These vehicles shall, however, be permitted to proceed till the jail and shall then proceed via Jamshed Road, Dadabhoy Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, Shahrah-e- Quaideen, Sharea Faisal, Lucky Star, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Fawara Chowk, Shaheen Complex, II Chundrigar Road and Merewether Tower.

All traffic coming from Stadium Road would proceed via New MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles shall be diverted at Dadabhoy Noorji Road towards Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Sharah-e-Quaideen and Sharea Faisal.

Traffic coming from the Super Highway would be diverted from Liaquatabad No 10 towards Chowrangi No 2, Nazimabad and shall proceed via Habib Bank Chowk, Estate Avenue Road and Shershah to Mauripur Road. The same route would be open for the return journey. Traffic approaching from the National Highway side will proceed via Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No 10, Nazimabad Chowrangi No 2, Habib Bank, Estate Avenue Road, Shershah, Mauripur Road.

Traffic will not be permitted to proceed towards the route of the procession from Guru Mandir. These vehicles shall be diverted onto Bahadur Yar Jang Road and again onto Khan Bahadur Naqi Muhammad Khan Road. Under no circumstances shall these vehicles be permitted to proceed along Soldier Bazaar Road from the junction of Khan Bahadur Naqi Muhammad Khan Road and Bahadur Yar Jan Road.

All traffic coming towards the Quaid-e-Azam’s Mazaar via MA Jinnah Road will be diverted towards Bahadur Yar Jang Road. No vehicular traffic shall be permitted to proceed towards Purani Numaish under any circumstances.

All vehicular traffic approaching Purani Numaish via Shahrah-e-Quaideen (except those arriving for participating in the procession with traffic police issued stickers pasted on their windscreens) shall not be allowed to proceed from Society Office Roundabout behind the Quaid’s mausoleum.

Moreover, traffic going towards Saddar and other nearby areas would not be permitted to proceed towards Empress Market from the junction of: Preedy Street and MA Jinnah Road, Court Road Chowk and Fresco Chowk, particularly when the head of the procession reaches near the crossing of MA Jinnah Road and Mansfield Street.

On 10th Muharram, all vehicular traffic coming from Keamari side would be diverted towards Shireen Jinnah Colony via Masan Road and, similarly, traffic coming from West Wharf and Mauripur side would not be allowed after ICI Bridge.

On the night of Muharram 9 and 10, a tazia procession will be carried out throughout the city, for which the following traffic arrangements would be made.

All buses approaching Saddar from Jamshed Road will not be permitted to come towards Mansfield Street after 10pm, and will be sent straight onto MA Jinnah Road.

Similarly, buses coming towards Saddar to their destination via Shahrah-e-Liaquat and Empress Market will be diverted onto Muhammad Bin Qasim Road and MA Jinnah Road and all vehicles going to Malir and Sharea Faisal will be diverted onto Court Road, Maulana Wafai Road, AH Road and MW Road to Sharea Faisal.

All buses coming towards Saddar from Korangi side will be diverted back from the Mansfield Street—Rafiqui Shaheed Road—Sarwar Shaheed Road junction (Lucky Star).

Moreover, Preedy Street, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street and Shahrah-e-Iraq will be closed for all vehicles by 9pm, or earlier if need be.

The traffic police clarified that no vehicles shall be allowed to enter the route marked for processions or park their vehicles along the route. Officials, however, also reiterated that all area residents would be facilitated in reaching their homes.

Furthermore, all buses coming towards Tower from Lea Market and other areas will use the following route: Aga Khan Road, Dalumal Chela Ram Road, Mir Muhammad Baluoch Road, and Shidi Village Road.

