Husain Haqqani’s portrait removed from Pak embassy in Washington

WASHINGTON: The portrait of former ambassador Husain Haqqani has been removed from Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

Portraits of all the envoys who have served in Washington are on display in the Embassy but the picture of Haqqani was removed recently.

Haqqani served as Pak Ambassador for over three years during Pakistan Peoples’ Party rule from May 27, 2008 to November 22, 2011. He was later removed from the office amid Memogate crisis that shaken the PPP government.