Thu September 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 28, 2017

Share

Mansoor Ijaz in Washington, Haqqani in Geneva

Mansoor Ijaz in Washington, Haqqani in Geneva
Read More

Khawaja Asif accuses Hussain Haqqani of being behind Trump policy    

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday accused Pakistan’s former...

Read More
Advertisement

Husain Haqqani’s portrait removed from Pak embassy in Washington

Husain Haqqani’s portrait removed from Pak embassy in Washington

WASHINGTON: The portrait of former ambassador Husain Haqqani has been removed from Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

Portraits of all the envoys who have served in Washington are on display in the Embassy but the picture of Haqqani was removed recently.

Haqqani served as Pak Ambassador for over three years during Pakistan Peoples’ Party rule from May 27, 2008 to November 22, 2011. He was later removed from the office amid Memogate crisis that shaken the PPP government.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Shahbaz meets Nawaz, discusses key issues

Shahbaz meets Nawaz, discusses key issues
Five ‘terrorists’ killed in Karachi

Five ‘terrorists’ killed in Karachi
Imran flays Khawaja Asif for 'undermining' national security

Imran flays Khawaja Asif for 'undermining' national security
PTI's Naeemul Haq accuses Intelligence Bureau of spying on JIT

PTI's Naeemul Haq accuses Intelligence Bureau of spying on JIT
Load More load more