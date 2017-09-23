Sat September 23, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 24, 2017

One girl martyred, 2 persons wounded by Indian army at LOC

RAWALPINDI: One girl was martyred and two citizens were injured in an unprovoked firing by Indian Army in Nakyal sector at the Line of Control (LOC) on Saturday.

However, the Pakistan Army immediately responded with a forceful attack.

The ISPR said that the Indian Army targeted a village with small weapons and martyr guns and in result a 22-year-old girl, named Tashheba was martyred while two other persons, including an 18-year-old girl, were injured.

The martyred girl was a resident of Balakot village.

The injured girl, Aneeqa is daughter of Mohammad Iqbal.

