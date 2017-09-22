Fri September 22, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 25, 2017

Share

Former first lady Kalsoom Nawaz discharged from hospital

LONDON: Former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has been discharged from the hospital after successful completion of her third surgery as part of her throat cancer treatment.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was admitted to a hospital in London on Wednesday evening for a third surgery as part of her throat cancer treatment. She was kept  in the hospital for two nights and was accompanied by her husband, former Prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and son, Hasan Nawaz.

Nawaz thanked people for the support and prayers for her wife's recovery after undergoing the surgery . “We need prayers,” he added.

 Responding to this, Maryam Nawaz tweeted "Just brought Ami home. She is Alhamdolillah recovering well after her 3rd surgery. Jazak'Allah for your valuable prayers."

The latest surgery was the most comprehensive operations conducted yet.

In absence of her ailing mother, Maryam Nawaz successfully ran a campaign in NA-120 by-election for Kalsoom, resulting in PML-N securing Nawaz's 'home seat'. 

The NA-120 seat fell vacant following disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister in Panama Papers case.

