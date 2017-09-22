Fri September 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

DG Punjab Rangers visits Harpal, Charwa sectors

DG Punjab Rangers visits Harpal, Charwa sectors

RAWALPINDI:  Director General Punjab Rangers Major-General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan Friday visited Harpal and Charwa sectors where Indian forces committed unprovoked ceasefire violation on Saturday night.

He met with troops and appreciated their effective response to Indian forces, said an ISPR statement issued here.

Major-General Azhar also visited victim families and assured them that Indian ceasefire violations would be responded effectively as had been happening in the past.

According to ISPR, the Indian forces attacked the Harpal and Charwa sector of the working boundary, to which, Pakistan Rangers Punjab also held defensive measures against  the attack.

The concerned authorities have taken relocation of the victimized  inhabitants under process.

Following the incident, Namaz-e-Janaza of three locals was held at a nearby village, which was also attended by DG Rangers and district authorities. 

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

NAB arrests former NBP chief, five others

NAB arrests former NBP chief, five others
'Success ratio of Biometric Machines used in NA-120 was 88 %'

'Success ratio of Biometric Machines used in NA-120 was 88 %'
Musharraf's allegation against Zardari seems true, says Gulalai

Musharraf's allegation against Zardari seems true, says Gulalai
Zohab Zee Khan: finding noble ways to fight racism

Zohab Zee Khan: finding noble ways to fight racism
Load More load more