Cultural show on China Foundation Day anniversary

A graceful ceremony was arranged on the occasion of the 68th Anniversary of the Foundation of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi on Thursday.

A troupe of Confucius Institute Karachi University performed a cultural dance which was well appreciated by the audience. The national anthems of both brotherly nations were played followed by cake cutting.

Addressing the event Consul General, Wang Yu, vowed to further strengthen Pak-China friendship.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also spoke on the importance of Sino-Pak ties and the projects underway in the province and their benefits for the people.

The People’s Republic of China was founded on September 21, 1949, with a ceremony celebrating the forming of the Central People's Government taking place in Tiananmen Square on October 1 that year.