Thu September 21, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 21, 2017

Four civilians martyred in Indian shelling along working boundary

RAWALPINDI: Four citizens, two women among them, were martyred when Indian BSF resorted to unprovoked firing of mortars targeting civilian population along the Working Boundary in Village Bini Sulariyan in Charwa Sector on Thursday.

According to ISPR statement, Pakistan Rangers, Punjab, befittingly responded to the Indian aggression, silencing the enemy guns.

