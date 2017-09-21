'Tomb Raider' first trailer released

New Hollywood adventure film, ‘Tomb Raider’s’ first trailer has been released.

The film is directed by Roar Uthaug and the movie has been inspired by the video game of 2013, in which the actress Elizabeth has played the lead role instead of Angelina Jolie.

The other cast of the film includes several artists including Daniel Wu, Willton Goggins, Dominic West, Bernardo Santos, Hannah John kamen, Alexandre Wilaume and Antonio Aakeel.

The story of this film is made with the joint production of Gary Barber and Graham King.

The movie revolves around the adventures journey of a lady who tries to achieve her goal by passing through many threats and obstacles to search for her lost father.

During this dangerous adventure, this lady takes off the curtain from many secrets and that helps her to reach near her father.

It is to clear that in previously released sequels of Tomb Reader, actress Angelina Jolie has been playing the role of Lara Craft.

The character of Lara Craft was first appreciated in game Tomb Raider for PlayStation in 1996.

More than four million copies have been sold so far worldwide.

Beholding the popularity of the game, it was decided to make the movie sequel out of the game.

The only way Lara Craft is different because it is the first female character of any video game that has been featured in the feature film. The film will be presented on March 16 next year.