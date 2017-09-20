Karachi: Explosion in cosmetics workshop on Shahra-e-Faisal

Print Story
KARACHI: Blast has been reported in a cosmetics workshop on Shahra-e-Faisal near Nursery area here on Wednesday morning.
No casualties are reported yet. A police official said that the explosion might be because of chemicals in the factory.
This is a developing story and will be updated soon.
