September 20, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 20, 2017

Karachi: Explosion in cosmetics workshop on Shahra-e-Faisal

KARACHI: Blast has been reported in a cosmetics workshop on Shahra-e-Faisal near Nursery area here on Wednesday morning.

No casualties are reported yet. A police official said that the explosion might be because of chemicals in the factory.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

