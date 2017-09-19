Tue September 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 20, 2017

Share

NAB's request for Nawaz, sons arrest warrants rejected, summons reissued

NAB's request for Nawaz, sons arrest warrants rejected, summons reissued
Read More

NAB arrests two for graft

LAHORE: NAB, Lahore Monday arrested two accused persons for their involvement in Rs67 million...

Read More
Advertisement

Maryam says her father should not appear before accountability court

Maryam says her father should not appear before accountability court

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, Daughter of former prime minister on Tuesday said in a tweet that Nawaz Sharif  should not be a part of political and personal victimisation in the garb of accountability. She suggested her father not to appear before accountability courts as wel.

Responding to a tweet of journalist Iftikhar Ahmed, who asked, "will Nawaz Sharif appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court?"

"He should not. Must not [...] It's a FARCE," Maryam tweeted.

As earlier, an accountability court had summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his children Maryam, Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, son-in-law Captain (Retd) Mohammad Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday to appear before the accountability court in connection with three references, filed on the directions of the Supreme Court.

It is to mention here that none of the respondents appeared before the accountability court. PML-N leader Asif Kirmani, who appeared on the Sharifs' behalf, said that the family was not present as they had all gone to be with Kulsoom Nawaz who is being treated in UK

Kirmani also told the court that Kulsoom is scheduled to undergo another surgery in the next couple of days, therefore an exact date for the family's return cannot be ascertained.

While the court then issued another summons for Sharif and the others to appear on September 26.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Only Imran Khan can rescue the country from thieves, says Sheikh Rasheed

Only Imran Khan can rescue the country from thieves, says Sheikh Rasheed
Tharparker: a peek into the deserted jewel

Tharparker: a peek into the deserted jewel
Railways to connect Havelian with Khunjrab under CPEC

Railways to connect Havelian with Khunjrab under CPEC
Chinese businessmen to invest $300m in textile sector: PRGMEA

Chinese businessmen to invest $300m in textile sector: PRGMEA
Load More load more