Tue September 19, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 19, 2017

Railways to connect Havelian with Khunjrab under CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways will conduct a feasibility study for connecting Havelian with Khunjrab under the Pak-China rail link project of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The proposed rail link is a part of railway Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) year 2017-18, an official said on Tuesday.

He said the length of the rail link from Havelian to Khunjrab is 682 kilometers and the project includes the construction of railway stations, sub-stations, parking facilities and related infrastructure and the installation of signals and safety systems.

He added the actual cost of the project would be worked out after a detailed feasibility study and design of the project.

In order to maximize the international trade potential between China, Pakistan and beyond, it is considered imperative to provide access to the Arabian Sea, he added.

The long-term vision predicts connectivity of proposed Havelian-Khunjrab rail link with Gwadar through ML-and onwards from Jacobabad to Khuzdar, Besima, Panjgur, Hoshab and Turbat under the CPEC.

