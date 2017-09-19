Tue September 19, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 19, 2017

COAS visits Engineers Centre Risalpur

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Engineers Centre Risalpur, an ISPR statement says here.

The Army Chief pinned badges of rank on Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari to install him as the Colonel Commandant of Corps of Engineers.

Lt Gen Javed Mahmood Bukhari has the honor to be the sword of honor of his PMA Course awarded to the best cadet and has extraordinary record of service and contributions to the service.

The Gen served as Brigade Commander as well as GOC Swat.

A large number of serving and retired officers attended the ceremony. 

Talking to the audience, the COAS praised contributions of Engineers Corps towards nation building, natural calamities and operations.

He said Engineers Corps of Pakistan Army has much to take pride in their contributions towards defence and development of the motherland.

 

