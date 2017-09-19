Tue September 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Enemy’s narrative becomes stronger when govt officials publicly discuss issues: Nisar

Enemy’s narrative becomes stronger when govt officials publicly discuss issues: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the prime minister’s remarks, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Tuesday that the enemy’s narrative becomes stronger when the government officials publicly discuss issues in their statements.

“If you doubt my opinion, just go through the comments published in Indian media on Khawaja Asif’s statement,” Nisar, who is unhappy with the PML-N leadership, said in a statement here.

Who is preventing the prime minister from putting own house in order. If he intends to do so then he should go ahead.

He said that foreign nationals are subjected to violence in India but have you ever heard their government or politicians admitted this publicly?

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said he was completely agreed with Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s remarks about 'in-house cleaning'.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Security men among four martyred, eight injured in Sukkur factory explosion

Security men among four martyred, eight injured in Sukkur factory explosion
Time riped to get benefits of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

Time riped to get benefits of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal
ATC indicts 57 in Mashal Khan lynching case

ATC indicts 57 in Mashal Khan lynching case
Ayesha Gulalai to form PTI splinter group

Ayesha Gulalai to form PTI splinter group
Load More load more