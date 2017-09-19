Enemy’s narrative becomes stronger when govt officials publicly discuss issues: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the prime minister’s remarks, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Tuesday that the enemy’s narrative becomes stronger when the government officials publicly discuss issues in their statements.

“If you doubt my opinion, just go through the comments published in Indian media on Khawaja Asif’s statement,” Nisar, who is unhappy with the PML-N leadership, said in a statement here.

Who is preventing the prime minister from putting own house in order. If he intends to do so then he should go ahead.

He said that foreign nationals are subjected to violence in India but have you ever heard their government or politicians admitted this publicly?

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said he was completely agreed with Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s remarks about 'in-house cleaning'.