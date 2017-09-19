Tue September 19, 2017
Web Desk
September 19, 2017

26-storey building razed in China

Chinese authorities recently demolished a 26-storey building in Nanchang.

According to local media reports, poor management and urban plan forced local government to raze the deserted building that was built in 1990.

The demolition of the 108 meters high structure took only six seconds. Yufeng Building was demolished on the midnight of September 15.

The demolition was filmed by photographer and it went viral on social media across the world

