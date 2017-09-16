Sat September 16, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 17, 2017

Polling today in NA-120 by-election, tough contest expected

LAHORE: The NA-120 constituency is set to go to polls today (Sunday).

The required material was transferred to the polling stations of the constituency on Saturday and ballot papers were sent to polling stations under the supervision of the Army.

Army personnel guarded the polling stations throughout Saturday night.

Presiding officers were also given ballot papers and other relevant material on Saturday.

The ECP has also decided to test and use biometric polling machines during the by-polls, a first in the country. One hundred biometric polling machines have been installed at 39 polling stations and 110 people have been deployed to operate them, according to the ECP.

Strict security measures were in place at the Election Commission of Punjab offices. No one, apart from presiding officers are allowed inside the building.

