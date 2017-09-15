Cultural 'Kalam festival' continues to attract tourists

The cultural Kalam festival was kicked-off in Swat district on Friday, as Mela continued with active participation of tourists from all over the country.

A report aired by a news channel said, its objective is to highlight culture, architecture and tourism potential of the province.

A female tourist Ayesha Khan said: "We witnessed very interesting matches here.

The weather is wonderful coupled with scenic views while cool breeze makes it awesome.

“Another woman Habiba Tahir said: "We came to Kalam to enjoy its pleasant weather".

"Every year, Pakistan Army and provincial government organize this event with the aim to boost up tourism and socio-economic activities in the valley, she said.

'Holding of such events would create a positive impression about Pakistan that would be carried forward by the tourists, Tourist Ahmad Bajwa said.