Thu September 14, 2017
Sports

AFP
September 14, 2017

Germany top FIFA rankings

PARIS: Germany have overtaken Neymar´s Brazil at the top of the FIFA rankings released Thursday while Gareth Bales´ Wales have moved ahead of England to grab British bragging rights.

Joachim Loew´s Germany lead their World Cup group after victories over the Czech Republic and Norway in September to maintain their unbeaten record in qualifying.

Argentina´s troubled campaign which has left Lionel Messi and his teammates in danger of missing out on Russia 2018 sees them slide to fourth place, with Cristiano Ronaldo´s Portugal moving up to third.

Wales meanwhile become the highest-ranked British side after overtaking England to move into 13th place after wins over Moldova and Austria in this month´s qualifying for the World Cup.

England are 15th despite recent victories over Malta and Slovakia.

Higher rankings can mean a kinder draw for next year´s World Cup.

FIFA rankings as of September 14:

1. Germany (+1)
2. Brazil (-1)
3. Portugal (+3)
4. Argentina (-1)
5. Belgium (+4)
6. Poland (-1)
7. Switzerland (-3)
8. France (+2)
9. Chile (-2)
10. Colombia (-2)
11. Spain (0)
12. Peru (+3)
13. Wales (+5)
14. Mexico (0)
15. England (-2)

