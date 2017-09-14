Germany top FIFA rankings

PARIS: Germany have overtaken Neymar´s Brazil at the top of the FIFA rankings released Thursday while Gareth Bales´ Wales have moved ahead of England to grab British bragging rights.

Joachim Loew´s Germany lead their World Cup group after victories over the Czech Republic and Norway in September to maintain their unbeaten record in qualifying.

Argentina´s troubled campaign which has left Lionel Messi and his teammates in danger of missing out on Russia 2018 sees them slide to fourth place, with Cristiano Ronaldo´s Portugal moving up to third.

Wales meanwhile become the highest-ranked British side after overtaking England to move into 13th place after wins over Moldova and Austria in this month´s qualifying for the World Cup.

England are 15th despite recent victories over Malta and Slovakia.

Higher rankings can mean a kinder draw for next year´s World Cup.

FIFA rankings as of September 14:

1. Germany (+1)

2. Brazil (-1)

3. Portugal (+3)

4. Argentina (-1)

5. Belgium (+4)

6. Poland (-1)

7. Switzerland (-3)

8. France (+2)

9. Chile (-2)

10. Colombia (-2)

11. Spain (0)

12. Peru (+3)

13. Wales (+5)

14. Mexico (0)

15. England (-2)