Germany top FIFA rankings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Germany have overtaken Neymar´s Brazil at the top of the FIFA rankings released Thursday while Gareth Bales´ Wales have moved ahead of England to grab British bragging rights.
Joachim Loew´s Germany lead their World Cup group after victories over the Czech Republic and Norway in September to maintain their unbeaten record in qualifying.
Argentina´s troubled campaign which has left Lionel Messi and his teammates in danger of missing out on Russia 2018 sees them slide to fourth place, with Cristiano Ronaldo´s Portugal moving up to third.
Wales meanwhile become the highest-ranked British side after overtaking England to move into 13th place after wins over Moldova and Austria in this month´s qualifying for the World Cup.
England are 15th despite recent victories over Malta and Slovakia.
Higher rankings can mean a kinder draw for next year´s World Cup.
FIFA rankings as of September 14:
1. Germany (+1)
2. Brazil (-1)
3. Portugal (+3)
4. Argentina (-1)
5. Belgium (+4)
6. Poland (-1)
7. Switzerland (-3)
8. France (+2)
9. Chile (-2)
10. Colombia (-2)
11. Spain (0)
12. Peru (+3)
13. Wales (+5)
14. Mexico (0)
15. England (-2)
Comments