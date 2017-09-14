Pakistan participates in “World Food Fair” at Istanbul

ISTANBUL: Leading Pakistani companies participated in the 25th “World Food Fair,” held at Tüyap Fair Convention & Congress Center Istanbul from 7-10 September 2017.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Consulate General of Pakistan, Istanbul, facilitated the Pakistani companies during the fair as well as endeavored to inform the Turkish businessmen about the tremendous potential that exists between Pakistan and Turkey in the areas of bilateral trade and investment. The Fair was attended by business community from Turkey and other countries and provided an opportunity for establishing business-to-business contacts.

Prominent companies in the business of food and herbal products including Hamdard Laboratories, S. Amden and Company, Bhandhari Rice Mills, and Food Links International established stalls at the event.

World Food Fair, Istanbul is the largest food related exhibition in Turkey. The event annually attracts over 360 domestic and international food producers, who converge in Istanbul to network, negotiate and conclude business contracts with Turkey’s food industry buyers.

The participating companies greatly appreciated the proactive efforts and contribution of the Consulate General of Pakistan in facilitating them for the event. Their participation generated much awareness among the potential buyers from Turkey and the region, which will result in more trade opportunities for these companies. It will also help in promoting Pakistan’s share in the regional and global trade.