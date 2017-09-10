PML-N to continue serve masses, says Maryam

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif, said on Sunday that people would vote for the 'Lion' on September 17.

Addressing a mammoth rally in NA-120 here, she said the PML-N leadership always did politics of decency and nobility, adding her father was punished for talking about Pakistan's progress and development.

She urged voters to reject those criticising public welfare projects especially the Metro Bus and the Orange Line, saying the PML-N would continue serving masses.

Maryam urged people of the area to turn to polling stations in maximum number and stamp only on 'Lion' to elect PML-N's candidate.

She also praised party workers enthusiasm in the bye-elections.

Earlier, she was given a rousing welcome by party supporters on way to her rally as rose petals were showered upon her vehicle and fireworks were also done.