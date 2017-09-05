Ansar-ul-Sharia Pakistan chief arrested

KARACHI: Security forces on Tuesday claimed to have arrested head of newly-emerged outfit Ansar-ul-Sharia Pakistan (ASP) in an intelligence-based operation conducted in Kaniz Fatima Society, Gulzar-e-Hijri Karachi.

As per details, Karachi police along with other intelligence forces conducted a raid in Kaniz Fatima Society and arrested Dr Abdullah Hashmi, 28, suspected head of newly-emerged outfit Ansar-ul-Sharia Pakistan (ASP), which is involved in sabotage activities and attack on MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan and law enforcement agencies personal in the Metropolis.

A high-level security source confirmed the arrest, claiming that more than six suspected terrorists, previously affiliated with Daesh, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and al-Qaedawere, arrested in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in Karachi on Monday night. .

The arrested suspect Abdullah Hashmi, is an IT (Information technology) expert and was employed in computer department of NED University. He has received Master’s degree in Applied Physics from the University of Karachi.

Sources added that the suspected terrorists used to communicate through a smartphone app and also had recorded all terrorist activities carried out in the metropolis.

Earlier, The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) raided a private university and arrested another aide of Sarosh Siddiqui, the suspected mastermind of attack on MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan.

According to Police, the newly-emerged outfit Ansar-ul-Sharia Pakistan (ASP) comprised of highly qualified 12-member group belongs to Karachi, most of them are students of engineering universities and reside at Gulzar-e-Hijri area of the Metropolis.

On the first day of Eid-ul-Azha, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan survived an assassination attempt in Bufferzone area last week while leaving a mosque after offering Eid-ul-Azha prayers.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar Ahmed on Monday said that police were searching for Abdul Karim Sarosh Siddiqui, a central commander of Ansarul Sharia and a dangerous militant.

According to SSP, police were carrying out raids across the city to apprehend the suspect who allegedly attacked Khawaja Izharul Hassan.

The suspected militant, who has alleged affiliation with newly-emerged outfit Ansar-ul-Sharia Pakistan (ASP), managed to escape a raid conducted by a police team led by Rao Anwar Ahmed on Monday in the city's Gulzar-i-Hijri area.