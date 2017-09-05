Tue September 05, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 5, 2017

Funeral prayers for Shaheed Lt Col Amir Waheed offered in Lahore

LAHORE: Funeral prayers for Lieutenant Colonel Amir Waheed, who embraced martyrdom in yesterday's attack, has been offered here at the Ayub Stadium Lahore on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, high-ranking military officials, including Corps Commander Lahore, youth and others attended the funeral prayers.

On Monday, three FC personnel, including Lt Col. Amir Waheed were martyred and as many injured in an attack on the paramilitary force’s convoy in Murgab area of Panjgur.

