Sat September 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Judicial system must be changed, says Maryam Nawaz

Judicial system must be changed, says Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said on Friday that it is imperative that the judicial system be changed in a country where dictators such as Pervez Musharraf have become more powerful than the judiciary.

Addressing members of the Christian community here at St Anthony’s Church she said, “I have brought Nawaz’s case in your court,” reiterating that her father was disqualified only because he did not draw a salary from his son’s company.

Maryam said development of country was halted and instability created in the country by disqualifying the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

She also asked the Christian community to vote for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Kulsoom nawaz, wife of Nawaz Sharif, is contesting in the NA-120 by-election for  the seat left vacant following her husband’s disqualification.

“My mother has undergone surgery and she is recovering thanks to your prayers,” she told the gathering at the church.

She said Pakistan belonged to all communities living in the country regardless of their faith or race.

“We are Pakistanis and share each other’s happiness and sorrows,” she added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PAF taking part in relief operations in rain-affected areas of Karachi

PAF taking part in relief operations in rain-affected areas of Karachi
Sindh Home Minister orders extraordinary security during Eid

Sindh Home Minister orders extraordinary security during Eid
Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan´s fallen strongman

Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan´s fallen strongman
Army, Rangers busy clearing rain affected areas in Karachi

Army, Rangers busy clearing rain affected areas in Karachi
Art

FBI gets search warrant as agency head accused of 'partisan' actions
Load More load more