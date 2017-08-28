Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza on Monday visited the Line of Control (LOC) in Hot Spring and Puna sectors where India had committed ceasefire violation targeting innocent civilians yesterday.
According to ISPR statement, the corps commander appreciated effective response given by Pakistan Army to Indian ceasefire violations and said that such response shall continue to protect our Kashmiri brothers.
Comments