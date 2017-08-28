Mon August 28, 2017
National

Web Desk
August 28, 2017

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza on Monday visited the Line of Control (LOC) in Hot Spring and Puna sectors where India had committed ceasefire violation targeting innocent civilians yesterday.

According to ISPR statement, the corps commander appreciated effective response given by Pakistan Army to Indian ceasefire violations and said that such response shall continue to protect our Kashmiri brothers.

