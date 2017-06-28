Obama post-presidency in pictures

WASHINGTON: Barack Obama served as the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

He is the first African American to have served as president.

Obama was succeeded by Donald Trump as 45the US President. His presidency ended at noon on January 20, 2017, immediately following the inauguration of his Republican successor, Donald Trump.

After the inauguration, Obama lifted off on Executive One, circled the White House, and flew to Joint Base Andrews. The family rented a house in Kalorama, Washington, D.C.

At Present Barack Obama kicked off a 10-day family holiday in Indonesia that will take in Bali and Jakarta, the city where he spent part of his childhood, officials said on June 24.

Here we have chosen some photos to show post-presidency activities of former president and his family.



Obama and his wife Michelle walk during a visit to Tirta Empul Temple while on holiday with his family in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia June 27, 2017 (REUTERS)



Former president Barack Obama receives the 2017 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award from Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg (2nd-L) on May 7, 2017 at the JFK Library in Boston, Massachusetts. (AFP)



Canada´s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with former United States President Barack Obama at a restaurant during Obama´s visit to address the Montreal Chamber of Commerce, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 6, 2017. (REUTER)



Sasha and Malia, daughters of former US president Barack Obama, visit Tirtha Empul temple at Tampaksiring Village in Gianyar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on June 27, 2017. (AFP)



Obama, his wife Michelle and his daughters Sasha and Malia go rafting at Bongkasa Village in Badung on Bali island on June 26, 2017. (AFP)

A handout out photo released by Kensington Palace shows Britain´s Prince Harry posing for a photograph with former US President US, Barack Obama following a meeting at Kensington Palace in London on May 27, 2017.



Obama tries his hand at kite surfing during a holiday with British businessman Richard Branson on his island Moskito, in the British Virgin Islands, in a picture handed out by Virgin on February 7, 2017. (REUTER)