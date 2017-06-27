Tue June 27, 2017
June 27, 2017

Collective funeral prayers held for Bahawalpur oil tanker fire victims

BAHAWALPUR: Collective funeral prayers for the victims of Bahawalpur oil tanker fire was held in Ramzan Joiya village, Ahmedpur East, here on Tuesday evening.

The funeral prayers were attended by bereaved relatives of the deceased and a huge number of locals at cotton factory close to the grave site.

Residents dug up 200 graves in Nazirabad graveyard as bodies of 125 victims reached the village from Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

The funeral was held amid tight security as around 1000 security personnel were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

The bodies of the victims were dispatched for burial in six mass graves as 25 bodies per mass grave, the state-run radio said.

All coffins have been tagged so that after the completion of DNA test they can be handed over to  their legal heirs, the radio added.

 

