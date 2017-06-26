Mon June 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 26, 2017

Share

PM Nawaz says Bahawalpur tragedy will be probed

PM Nawaz says Bahawalpur tragedy will be probed
Read More

Pakistan marks grim Eid after Bahawalpur oil tanker inferno

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan began Eid in mourning Monday as the death toll in an oil tanker explosion...

Read More
Advertisement

Shell Pakistan to cooperate in Bahawalpur incident probe

Shell Pakistan to cooperate in Bahawalpur incident probe

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan on Monday said the company will fully cooperate with the local authorities investigating Bahawalpur oil tanker explosion which claimed over 150 lives.

“We are extremely shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating road-tanker fire near Bahawalpur. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and our prayers are with the injured,” Shell Pakistan Managing Director, Jawwad Cheema said in a statement.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today visited Bahawalpur and met with the injured being treated at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital. Later, talking to media the prime minister announced to launch investigation into the horrific incident and vowed to punish all those involved.

The statement added that the company has mobilised resources and is working with the authorities to assist the local emergency teams and will cooperate fully with subsequent investigations.

“The tanker is owned by Marwat Enterprises who was transporting fuel from the Shell Oil Terminal in Kemari, Karachi to Vihari. Road safety is a priority at Shell and we have already started our own investigation into the cause of the incident."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Death toll reaches 157 in Bahawalpur oil-tanker inferno

Death toll reaches 157 in Bahawalpur oil-tanker inferno
COAS visits injured people of Ahmedpur East at Nishtar Hospital Multan

COAS visits injured people of Ahmedpur East at Nishtar Hospital Multan
Naval chief celebrates Eid with troops in creek area bordering India

Naval chief celebrates Eid with troops in creek area bordering India
PM Nawaz says Bahawalpur tragedy will be probed

PM Nawaz says Bahawalpur tragedy will be probed
Load More load more