Nahida lifts Pakistan to 206-8 against South Africa in Women’s World Cup match

LEICESTER: Opener Nahida Khan batted brilliantly to steer Pakistan to a respectable total of 206 runs for eight wickets against South Africa in their first match in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 here at the Grace Road ground on Sunday.

Sent into bat by South Africa women captain Dane van Niekerk, Pakistan women lost their three top order batters for just 61 runs in 18 overs before Nahida found a good partner in Nain Abidi to rescue her team from disaster.

Both added 63 runs for the fourth wicket before Nain departed on 124 in the 34th over. She made 22.

However, Nahida completed her third ODI fifty but later she was run out on 79. Her innings was laced with nine fours and a six.

Asmavia Iqbal also made a significant contribution of 27 runs to see her team cross the 200-run mark.

For South Africa, pacers Moseline Daniels and Shabnim Ismail claimed two wickets each.