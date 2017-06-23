Fri June 23, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 23, 2017

Khurshid says those terrorising people are not Muslims

SUKKUR: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah said on Friday that those terrorising people were not Muslims.

Speaking to media after Jumma prayers here, the opposition leader said that considering terrorists as Muslims would be non-belief (Kuffar).

He said that foreign elements were behind those involved in destabilising Pakistan. He stressed on the need to wage jihad against terrorists.

