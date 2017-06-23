Khurshid says those terrorising people are not Muslims

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah said on Friday that those terrorising people were not Muslims.
Speaking to media after Jumma prayers here, the opposition leader said that considering terrorists as Muslims would be non-belief (Kuffar).
He said that foreign elements were behind those involved in destabilising Pakistan. He stressed on the need to wage jihad against terrorists.
Comments