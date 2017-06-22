Thu June 22, 2017
June 21, 2017

Turkey awards Gen Bajwa Legion of Merit for his services

Turkey awards Gen Bajwa Legion of Merit for his services
Pakistan Army chief meets Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan

Pakistan Army chief meets Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan

ANKARA: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The statement said matters of mutual interest and regional security came under discussion during the meeting in which General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked the President Erdogan for perennial Turkish support to Pakistan and its role in bringing peace and stability to the region.

The Turkish President acknowledged sacrifices made by Pakistan and contributions by Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and militancy.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Islamic countries can contribute immensely towards global peace and stability and OIC offers a platform to do that through conflict resolution and dialogue. 

He said that Pakistan plays a very important role towards that end and multi-faceted cooperation between the two brotherly countries will have a positive influence.

Both the leaders noted that Turkey and Pakistan can always count on each other's unconditional and sincere support.

