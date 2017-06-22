Thu June 22, 2017
June 21, 2017

Huge quantity of arms, ammo seized in North, South Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI:  Security forces on Tuesday recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition from Village Maidankai of South Waziristan Agency and Village Zarkai of North Waziristan Agency during intelligence operation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the recovered arms and ammunition include LMGs,12.7, RPG7s, SMGs, grenades, Rifles, pistols, explosive boxes, Anti-Personal mines daggers and various calibre ammunition including rockets of RPG-7, 14.5 mm rounds, ammunition boxes of 12.7, 12 bore rifle rounds, HMG and SMG ammunition.

The security Force on Tuesday killed two terrorists in exchange of fire near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district.

The ISPR said  the terrorists were attempting to launch a raid on a check post near Dewana Baba Ziarat, 12 km North of Tank.

Pakistan intensified its efforts against militancy and extremists under operation Raddul Fasad which was launched in February this year.

