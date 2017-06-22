Thu June 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Raheel Sharif joined Saudi-led alliance in his personal capacity: Sartaj

Raheel Sharif joined Saudi-led alliance in his personal capacity: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said on Wednesday that the government had not sent former army chief Gen (Retd) Raheel Sharif to Saudi Arabia but the ex-COAS had joined the Islamic military alliance in his personal capacity.

Aziz stated this while briefing the Foreign Affairs Committee of Senate on Saudi-Qatar conflict here.

He said that Pakistan had decided to remain neutral in the ongoing Middle East crisis.

Pakistan will not get itself involved in matters of other states, Aziz said, adding that Islamabad will continue to play an active role in resolving the crisis.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan won’t tolerate drone attacks in its territory: FO

Pakistan won’t tolerate drone attacks in its territory: FO
FC seizes large quantity of arms, ammo in Khyber Agency: ISPR

FC seizes large quantity of arms, ammo in Khyber Agency: ISPR
Pakistan Army chief meets Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan

Pakistan Army chief meets Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan
UK: Pak High Commission celebrates Pakistan's Champions Trophy victory

UK: Pak High Commission celebrates Pakistan's Champions Trophy victory
Load More load more