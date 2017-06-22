Off the field: Message of love by Pak-India cricketers to their rowdy fans

Pakistan and India matches seem to boil up the anger, expectations, disappointments, applauses for the fans in different borders, but at the other side of the coin the cricketers involved tend to share loving bond that is quite mesmerizing and deserves compliments.

This happened prior and post to the Pak-India clash in the final of ICC Champions Trophy in which Pakistan thrashed its arch rival in a famous historic victory.

In the meantime when the players were exchanging good will gesture; fans, celebrities along the social websites were displaying ignorance of mutual respect, degradation, tweets- counter tweets and hyper nationalism. Sports eventually became the front line of verbal wars.

It wasn't to be for India at #CT17, but captain @imVkohli was full of praise for Pakistan after their victoryhttps://t.co/BMZ9Tt0RN5 pic.twitter.com/l1SshxCqk3 — ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2017

Surprisingly this was over shadowed by the players that showed maturity, reverence to human emotions. Credit must be given to the Indian players that were not hesitant in sharing their ‘stardom’ with the children of Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and opener Azhar Ali.

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni posed with Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed's son ahead of the final match that eventually became viral.

This picture captures the soul of Ind-Pak matches. Enemies on the field. BFFs off the field. Dhoni with Sarfaraz's son, Abdullah. pic.twitter.com/O6p3CPpIUn — Humayoun Khan (@HumayounAK) June 17, 2017

This special moment was not just limited, it eventually expanded as the likes of Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni acquiesced photo requests from their little fans that happened to be Azhar Ali’s children.

Pakistan’s opener and former ODI captain Azhar Ali thanked his rival players in the field and tweeted them ‘legend’ for sparing time to the request of their little fans.

Thanks to these legends for sparing their time for my kids they were so happy.... @msdhoni @imVkohli @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/mxWlwsOxrI — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) June 20, 2017

The players were also seen to be sharing light moments of humor in during match presentation.

International Cricket Council in its official page shared the video with the caption of spirit of cricket in which Shoaib Malik could be seen in exchanging jokes and humor with Indian Cricketers Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh.

Sarfraz Ahmed in his first interview after ICC Champions trophy triumph that he gave to Geo news said that his team shared good relationship with Indian cricketers.

These unprecedented moments redefine the belief over love, tolerance. It is a slap toward those hate mongers that make a sporting event a war between them.