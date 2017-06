In Pictures: Trophy comes home

KARACHI: Hundreds of fans gave Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed a hero´s welcome as he arrived home carrying the Champions Trophy early on Tuesday.

Men, women and children packed Karachi airport as Sarfraz returned from England, where Pakistan thrashed arch-rivals India to be crowned surprise winners.

Sarfraz held up the trophy to loud cheers and chants of "Long live Sarfraz!" as a police band played patriotic songs nearby.

"(We won) thanks to Allah and the prayers of the whole nation," Ahmed said in brief comments as he jostled his way through the crowd of well-wishers.

Pakistan´s victory by 180 runs on Sunday has sparked widespread celebrations in the country, where cricket is the number one sport.



Babar Azam (centre L) is surrounded by fans as he drives his car upon his arrival from London outside the Allama Iqbal International airport in Lahore.

Sarfraz was showered with bouquets and given a traditional skull cap and an ´ajrak´ shawl, which is usually presented as a mark of honour.

Senior local officials also turned up to greet the captain before he was whisked away under escort by police commandos along with team-mate Rumman Raees.

Sarfraz´s residential block in central Karachi was adorned with colourful lights and Pakistan flags, while fans climbed on rooftops and balconies to watch him return home.

Other team players too were given warm welcome when they landed at different cities today. Fakhar Zaman reached Peshawar airport from where he was taken to his hometown Mardan.



Fakhar Zaman (C) is surrounded by fans as he arrives from London outside the Bacha Khan International airport in Peshawar.

Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim and Haris Sohail landed at Benazir Bhutto Airport, Islamabad while, Hasan Ali, Babar Azam, Fahim Ashraf, Ahmed Shahzad arrived at Allama Iqbal International Airport, where Punjab ministers, Mayor Lahore and huge crowd received them.



Hasan Ali waves to fans upon his arrival from London outside the Allama Iqbal International airport in Lahore.