Iran envoy hopes Pakistan to address issue of Raheel Sharif’s appointment in Islamic Military Alliance

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost on Monday said Tehran has raised issue of General (retd) Raheel Sharif’s appointment as head of Islamic Military Alliance with the Pakistani government, expressing the hope Islamabad Pakistan would soon make a good decision in this regard.

When asked to comment whether Pakistan can play a role in resolving Gulf's diplomatic crisis involving Qatar, Saudi Arabia and its allies , he told Geo News Pakistan is a key member of “Islamic family” who could play an important role.

He said Pakistan can help resolve disputes among Muslim countries by acting as a mediator. He said the dispute in the region was not in the interest of any country, and all the counties should find a peaceful resolution through talks .

“We will have to move towards peace and stability instead of new conflicts,” the ambassador said.

Responding to a question, he said Saudi Arabia’s stance on Iran consists of allegations. “We do believe any new conflict in the region can pave a way for foreign intrusion.