PM Nawaz arrives in Jeddah to perform Umrah

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived here on Sunday to perform Umrah along with his family.

The premier reached Jeddah by a commercial flight.

He would perform Umrah during the last 10 days (3rd Ashra) of Ramazan and also pay a visit to the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

Earlier upon arrival, the prime minister was received by the deputy governor of Makkah.