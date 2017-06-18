PM Nawaz arrives in Jeddah to perform Umrah

Print Story
JEDDAH: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived here on Sunday to perform Umrah along with his family.
The premier reached Jeddah by a commercial flight.
He would perform Umrah during the last 10 days (3rd Ashra) of Ramazan and also pay a visit to the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).
Earlier upon arrival, the prime minister was received by the deputy governor of Makkah.
