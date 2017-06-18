Two officials of Pakistan Consulate Jalalabad missing

ISLAMABAD: Two officials of Pakistan’s Jalalabad Consulate namely Jan Khan and Mohammad Ijaz are missing since 16th June, while commuting to their home country by road, Foreign Office said here Sunday.

The matter has been raised with the relevant Afghan authorities for their safety and recovery, at the earliest, a statement said.

The Afghan authorities have informed the Foreign Office that all efforts were in hand to probe the incident and three distinct investigating groups have been constituted to ensure safe recovery of the officials.

Pakistan has requested the Afghan government that all efforts may be made to ensure early recovery of our officials and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

The FO has said that it was in constant touch with the Afghan authorities.