Sun June 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

APP
June 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Two officials of Pakistan Consulate Jalalabad missing

Two officials of Pakistan Consulate Jalalabad missing

ISLAMABAD: Two officials of Pakistan’s Jalalabad Consulate namely Jan Khan and Mohammad Ijaz are missing since 16th June, while commuting to their home country by road, Foreign Office said here Sunday.

The matter has been raised with the relevant Afghan authorities for their safety and recovery, at the earliest, a statement said.

The Afghan authorities have informed the Foreign Office that all efforts were in hand to probe the incident and three distinct investigating groups have been constituted to ensure safe recovery of the officials.

Pakistan has requested the Afghan government that all efforts may be made to ensure early recovery of our officials and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

The FO has said that it was in constant touch with the Afghan authorities.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PM Nawaz arrives in Jeddah to perform Umrah

PM Nawaz arrives in Jeddah to perform Umrah
Eid expected on June 26

Eid expected on June 26
Nawaz, Shahbaz staged ‘drama’ before JIT: Imran

Nawaz, Shahbaz staged ‘drama’ before JIT: Imran
JIT member Irfan Mangi submits show cause notice reply to NAB

JIT member Irfan Mangi submits show cause notice reply to NAB
Load More load more