Sun June 18, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 18, 2017

Ramadan 2017: Fasting hours across the globe

Eid expected on June 26

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast that there is good chance of new moon of Shawwal, 1438 AH on the evening of June 25, on 29th of Ramzan, 1438 AH.

The new moon of Shawwal, 1438 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 07:31 PST on 24/06/2017, which would be visible on the evening on June 25, according to a letter to Religious Ministry by the Met office.

To sight the moon, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Sunday, June 25 at Administrator (Auqaf) office in Peshawar.

The meetings of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held at their respective headquarters at the same time.

According to climate record, the weather is expected fair/partly cloudy in most parts of the country.

